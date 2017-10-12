NOAA Fisheries FishNews – October 11, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS
Seafood Month: Spotlight on FishWatch.gov
This month, we invite you to explore FishWatch.gov, the nation’s database on sustainable seafood. FishWatch has information on the status of more than 100 of the most of valuable marine fish and shellfish harvested or farmed in the United States. It includes information about stock assessments, economic impacts, and partnerships with commercial and recreational fishermen to reduce bycatch and protect habitat. You can even find tasty recipes for some of your favorite seafood species.
Video: The Coral Reef Economy
Coral reefs contribute more than $3.4 billion to the U.S. economy annually. A new animated video from NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program explains how healthy coral reef ecosystems do everything from supporting millions of jobs to protecting lives and coastal infrastructure. However, despite all they do for us, coral reef ecosystems are threatened.
National Wetlands Awards – Call for Nominations
Sponsored by NOAA Fisheries and other federal agencies, the National Wetlands Awards Program celebrates individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication, innovation, or excellence in wetland conservation. Please submit nominations for the 2018 National Wetlands Awards by December 22
.
West Coast
Monitoring Whale Health with Hexacopters
A scientist from the Southwest Fisheries Science Center, working alongside university and nonprofit partners, used a small, unmanned hexacopter to collect exhaled breath condensate (blow) from two populations of humpback whales. The researchers analyzed the blow samples to characterize their respiratory microbial communities and gain insight into population health.
Atmospheric Rivers and the Russian River
A new story map from NOAA’s Climate Program Office explains “atmospheric rivers”—narrow bands of moisture moving through the atmosphere—and their impacts on rainfall and water supply in the western United States. It includes a case study on NOAA’s Russian River Habitat Focus Area and the partnerships that have grown out of learning to predict and adjust to atmospheric river events.
Pacific Islands
1,000th Sea Turtle Released
On September 22, the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center released the 1,000th sea turtle rescued and rehabilitated in the Hawaiian Islands. For more than 30 years, NOAA Fisheries’ stranding program in Hawaii has responded to dead or injured sea turtles, collecting important information about population threats and impacts.
October’s Monk Seal of the Month
The Monk Seal of the Month for October is R1KU (or “Runku”), first seen on Niihau in 2014. One of her eyes was damaged, so NOAA and partners brought her in for an examination and determined that the eye needed removal. Veterinarians performed a successful surgery and made sure she could still catch and eat live prey before releasing her back to the wild.
Southeast
How NOAA Responds to Hurricane Debris
Marine debris is often an unfortunate and unavoidable side effect of severe coastal weather. The past couple months have been particularly difficult for the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast, and Caribbean regions. Learn how NOAA’s Marine Debris Program works to respond to hurricane-caused debris.
September 2017 South Atlantic Council Update
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council met in Charleston, South Carolina, last month to continue to address snapper-grouper management issues. Read a summary of the Council’s actions.
October 2017 Gulf Council Update
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council met in Biloxi, Mississippi, this month to welcome new and returning members and to discuss a number of fishery issues. Read a summary of the Council’s actions.
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards
At their September meeting, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council presented the annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Lieutenant Bryan Lee. The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council presented their 2016 Law Enforcement Office of the Year Award to Mississippi Marine Patrol Officer Roy Lipscomb at their October meeting.
Greater Atlantic
You Spot An Entangled Whale … Now What?
If you’re out on the ocean and spot a large whale entangled in rope, your first step should be to call NOAA’s Atlantic Large Whale Disentanglement Network, which operates a 24/7 hotline. Learn more about the response efforts and meet GARFO’s Disentanglement Coordinator, David Morin.
Restoring Oyster Reefs in Virginia’s Lafayette River
Virginia’s Lafayette River in the Chesapeake Bay watershed is rebounding from historic water quality problems. NOAA has been a key partner in supporting oyster restoration efforts, including reef construction, river mapping, and restoration coordination. Now, funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation will help the tributary reach goals for oyster restoration.
Copepods: Cows of the Sea
Zooplankton are tiny aquatic animals that drift with the ocean currents. Copepods, a group of tiny crustacean zooplankton, graze on phytoplankton—playing a similar food web role as cows grazing on grass. These copepods—some of the most abundant animals on the planet—also serve as a primary food source for North Atlantic right whales.
Safety a Priority for New Observer Program Lead
Meet Ken Keene, the new Mid-Atlantic Area Fisheries Observer Program lead. Keene will be based at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Howard Laboratory in his native New Jersey. He will be working with the fishing industry in ports from New Jersey to North Carolina as the point of contact for the observer program.
Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission News
The August/September 2017 issue of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s newsletter, Fisheries Focus, is now available online. Read about recent and proposed management actions, upcoming meetings, stock assessment updates, and more.
