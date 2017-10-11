Area 1611 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting on Thursday
Area 1611 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Thursday.
Area 1611 is the approved Winter Shellfish Harvesting Area – it was closed on Sunday as a precaution because of storm surge from Hurricane Nate.
Water samples have shown the water is safe for oyster harvesting.
Area 1611 and 1642 are only area of the bay currently open to oyster harvesting – all other areas are still closed till further notice.
http://live.oysterradio.com/