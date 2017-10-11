Girl Scouts holding recruitment event in Franklin County next week

I am Keyana Floyd, Recruitment and Outreach Specialist for Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle. Monday, Oct 16, 2017 at 5p.m., Girl Scouts will be hosting a Recruitment Event at the Eastpoint Branch of the Franklin County Public Library (160 Hickory Dip, Eastpoint, FL 32328). We are looking for girls grades K-12 and also volunteers to help with the troop. Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle serves 19 counties from Escambia County to Lafayette County. If you are not in the Franklin county, please still contact so we may assist you with finding troops in your nearby area.
Please come out to learn more about Girl Scouts. For more information, please contact Ms. Keyana Floyd at info@gscfp.org or call 888-271-8778.
Thank you
Keyana N. Floyd
Recruitment and Outreach Specialist
Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc.
