Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

Permit: Stormwater - Large Construction (>= 5 AC)
Project Name: OLD BAY CITY
Location Id: FLR10RI90
Location Name: Old Bay City
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10RI90-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522


