Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permit:
Stormwater - Large Construction (>= 5 AC)
Project Name:
OLD BAY CITY
Location Id:
FLR10RI90
Location Name:
Old Bay City
County:
Gulf
Application Number:
FLR10RI90-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at
(850) 245-7522
