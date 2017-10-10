Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday

A portion of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to Oyster harvesting on Wednesday.
The Department of Agriculture will reopen area 1642 to oyster harvesting at sunrise tomorrow.
1642 is the conditionally approved Cat Point Shellfish harvesting area.
All other areas of the bay remained closed – they have been closed since Sunday as a precautionary measure because of storm surge from Hurricane Nate.
Stay tuned to Oyster Radio for more reopening information as it becomes available.
