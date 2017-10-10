A fugitive wanted in Gadsden County for sex trafficking was captured Sunday in Franklin County

A fugitive wanted in Gadsden County for sex trafficking and other charges was captured Sunday on a houseboat in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies along with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured Kevin Wyatt on a houseboat off East River - officials were led to the location from a tip from the public..
Kevin Wyatt and his girlfriend, Celeste Chambers, reportedly prostituted a young girl for 13 years in exchange for drugs in both Leon and Gadsden counties.
Chambers was arrested last week in Tallahassee.
The child was reportedly subjected to sexual abuse from 2003 to 2016 and was 3 years old when the abuse began.
Wyatt was wanted on five warrants including sex trafficking, sexual abuse, lewd and lascivious behavior, and child cruelty.
