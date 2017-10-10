P and Z to consider St. George Island corridor overlay this evening

The Franklin County Planning and Zoning board will hold a public workshop this evening to start considering what future development in the St. George Island commercial district should look like.
The Franklin County Commission recently approved a 6 month moratorium on new development in the commercial district between 3rd street east and 3rd street west on St. George Island from the Bay to the Gulf.
The moratorium is designed to give the county time to craft rules to protect the character of the commercial district which is the first thing people see when visiting St. George Island.
The Planning and zoning board is now working on a St. George Island corridor overlay which will spell out more clearly the types of development that will be allowed there.
If you would like to offer your opinions of the future of he island's commercial district then make sure to come out to the public workshops.
The first workshop will be Tuesday, October 10th at 6 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
