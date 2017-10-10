FWC to hold bay scallop workshop in Port St. Joe on Thursday

Now that Bay scallop season is over, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to hear from scallop harvesters about how the season went.
This summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission implemented staggered season start and end dates for bay scallop harvest.
The FWC wants public feedback on the staggered season structure before deciding how to manage the season in the future.
The FWC will be hosting five public workshops this month, including one in Port St. Joe and one in Carrabelle, to gather input on the bay scallop fishery.
They would like to know whether this year’s staggered season made for a more enjoyable time on the water and whether it had any economic impact on the coastal communities that depend upon this fishery.
The first workshop will be held this Thursday, October the 12th from 530 to 730 at the Gulf County Courthouse Complex in Port St. Joe.
A second workshop will be held on October the 26th at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle.
http://live.oysterradio.com/