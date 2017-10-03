Estuaries Day draws hundreds of people to ANERR in Eastpoint

Hundreds of people came out last Friday for the annual Estuaries Day celebration.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve said more than 887 people turned out Friday for the event which draws attention to the importance of the water and environment in estuaries that are home to an abundance of Florida’s birds, wildlife and fish.
The event also had 111 volunteers and staff to help out at the event.
The Apalachicola estuary is one of the most productive and pristine estuarine systems in the northern hemisphere.
The Estuary Day celebration lets people see some of the birds and animals our area and has games, touch tanks, and other activities for children.
New activities added this year included the “Leave No Trace Race” hatchling game, mock sea turtle nest evaluations, monarch butterfly tagging demonstrations, pin the tag on the monarch game, making seed bombs & a marine debris and recycling activity area.
The research reserve also gave away hundreds of T-shirts, and plenty of door prizes from local businesses.
