Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: STORAGE FACILITY EXPANSION
Location Id: 357730
Location Name: Storage Facility Expansion
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 357730-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


at