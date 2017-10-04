Estuary Class Friday, October 6, 12:00-4:00pm

Do you know what an estuary is and why it is so vital to our economy and way of life? Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on Friday, October 6, 12:00-4:00pm to explore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. We will see these habitats up close aboard the Reserve’s research vessel the Henry Lee. The workshop will be based out of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328. The class is $25.00. Please register in advance, tickets available onhttps://anerrestuaryclass.
eventbrite.com/. For more information contact Emily Jackson at 850-670-7743 or send an email to emily.a.jackson@dep.state. fl.us or Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us.
