Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Site Director for the Eastpoint Nest After School Program charged with sex with a minor

 The site director of an After School program in Franklin County is facing charges of having sex with a minor.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office arrested Jeana Crozier on Monday and she is now accused of sexual activity with a 16 or 17 year old male.

Crozier was the Eastpoint site director of the Nest Program; officials say at one time the victim volunteered at the program.

It is also believed the two met at Crozier's home on St. George Island on a number of occasions.

Law enforcement was alerted to the issue after an employee reported the relationship to the Department of Children and Families'.

Superintendent Traci Moses also made a report to the Franklin County Sheriff's office. 


Crozier has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at