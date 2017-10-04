Site Director for the Eastpoint Nest After School Program charged with sex with a minor

The site director of an After School program in Franklin County is facing charges of having sex with a minor.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office arrested Jeana Crozier on Monday and she is now accused of sexual activity with a 16 or 17 year old male.
Crozier was the Eastpoint site director of the Nest Program; officials say at one time the victim volunteered at the program.
It is also believed the two met at Crozier's home on St. George Island on a number of occasions.
Law enforcement was alerted to the issue after an employee reported the relationship to the Department of Children and Families'.
Superintendent Traci Moses also made a report to the Franklin County Sheriff's office.
Crozier has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
