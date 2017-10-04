Franklin County officials share list of needs during legislative delegation hearing

Franklin County’s legislative delegation was in Apalachicola Monday night to hear from local leaders and residents.
The purpose of the hearing was to let residents speak up about local issues in the hopes the legislature will address them when it convenes in January.
State representative Halsey Beshears and state senator Bill Montford heard from residents on a number of issues including a request that the state find the money to straighten Highway 98 East of Carrabelle to make it less dangerous to drive there.
County Commissioner Cheryl Sanders asked for help in finding grant money to help install a sprinkler system at the Armory in Apalachicola so the building can be used as a convention center.
Clerk of the Court Marcia Johnson said she hopes the legislature will provide more money for clerks offices statewide – she said recent budget shortfalls are beginning to impact the services clerks' offices can provide to the public.
School Superintendent Traci Moses asked that the legislature work on ways to control insurance costs for Florida teachers.
Sheriff AJ Smith asked that the legislators look into the methadone program for drug addicts.
He said he is not sure as to how effective the program is as some people have been getting methodone for 10 years and he is also concerned that people that drive to Tallahassee for treatment are driving back impaired.
The Sheriff also asked that the legislators support a move to ban texting and driving in Florida because of the danger distracted driving poses.
Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson asked that the legislature work with the city on its revolving loan which has becoming too expensive, and that the state help the city with ongoing issues with its water and sewer system.
