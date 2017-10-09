Extension offices collection peanut butter for panhandle food banks

Extension offices across North Florida will are collecting peanut butter in October to help feed hungry families in our area.
They are calling it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through November 22nd at the University of Florida IFAS Extension office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola.
The Extension offices are working with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
In addition to these donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association also contributes more than 3,000 jars.
Since 2012, the program has collected thousands of jars of peanut butter from residents, volunteer groups and businesses in 16 northwest Florida counties.
Peanuts are a major crop in the Panhandle.
Growers produced 244,000 tons of peanuts in 2016.
