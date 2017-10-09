Monday, October 9, 2017
Rodgers convicted of 1st degree murder in killing of Alabama boater
A Florida man has been convicted of first degree murder charges in the killing of an Alabama boater who was making his annual boating trek from Gulf Shores to Port St. Joe.
An Escambia County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Rodgers out of Milton, Florida in the death of 62 year old James Gunther.
Gunther was reported missing on April 1st, 2016 while on an annual boating trip to Port St. Joe.
His boat was found anchored and abandoned near Ft. McCree, Florida
Rodgers was arrested in Louisiana after checking into a hotel using Gunther's credit card.
The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.
Michael Rodgers was sentenced to life in prison.
