Residents of Wakulla County will likely see their insurance premiums drop in the new year because of improvements in the county's fire protection system.
Previously only Crawfordville area residents were given the rating of a 5.
The improved ISO rating for the entire County will be effective January 1, 2018.
By achieving a lower ISO classification, many residents and business owners outside of Crawfordville could see a savings on their insurance.
Residents should contact their insurance provider to see if their home or business qualifies for a rate reduction.The improved rating is a direct result of the unification of volunteer and career fire service under Wakulla County Fire Rescue, which was ratified earlier this year.
When the unification was executed many operational changes were implemented such as a comprehensive training program, consolidated record keeping, and a complete restructure of the organization that streamlined the chain of command and has contributed to a better functioning department.
