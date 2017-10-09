Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas Appointed to FAC Board of Directors

Crawfordville, Florida – Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas was appointed to the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Board of Directors by President of FAC and Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance. Commissioner Thomas will serve as an at large appointment for one year.
“Every County is different, with unique challenges and solutions,” stated Commissioner Thomas. “I’m proud of the successes and accomplishments we have achieved in Wakulla County and I’m honored to share my experiences with the Association.”
The FAC Board of Directors guides FAC in its missioner to preserve and strengthen home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.
“The Board of Directors is the leadership of the Association, they provide operational guidance as well as strategic vision for the future of FAC,” said FAC Executive Director Ginger Delegal. “Commissioner Thomas’ experience as a leader in Wakulla County is a valuable asset to the Board.”
Directors are elected to serve two year terms while At Large seats are appointed annually. For more information of the governance and leadership structure of the association please visit the website at www.fl-counties.com.
