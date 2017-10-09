Oysters 101 Class this Friday the 13th at ANERR in Eastpoint

Oysters 101 Friday, October 13, 1:00-4:00 pm
Come learn about the famous bivalves of Apalachicola Bay! This class offered by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats. Registration is required and the cost is $25 per person. Visit https://anerroysters101.eventbrite.com to register. The class will meet at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, in the upstairs classroom at 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint FL 32328. For more information contact Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or by email Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us or Emily Jackson at 850-670-7743 or send an email to emily.a.jackson@dep.state.fl.us. Participants need to bring socks or their own fishing waders.