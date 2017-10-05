Florida adds additional weekend to Fall triggerfish season

The state of Florida is adding an extra weekend to the limited gray triggerfish recreational season in gulf of Mexico state waters to make up for time missed due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma.
Recreational fishing for Gray triggerfish will be allowed in Gulf of Mexico state waters on Oct. 7 and 8, Oct. 14 and 15 and now Oct. 21 and 22.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the additional weekend gives Florida’s anglers and the more than 100,000 men and women who work in the recreational saltwater fishing industry the opportunity to make up for lost time on the water and lost wages due to Hurricane Irma.
During this state season opening, the Gulf state waters minimum size limit is 14 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is two per person, per day.
The gray triggerfish season is closed in Gulf federal waters for 2017.
http://live.oysterradio.com/