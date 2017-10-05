Wakulla County Is Proud To Announce an Improved ISO Rating

Crawfordville, Florida – Wakulla County Fire Rescue has improved its Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating for many areas of the County after the completion of their recent Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey. ISO completed its analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system provided in the County, and moved the ISO rating from a Class 6/9 or higher for most areas to a Class 5/5x for the entire County.
Previously only Crawfordville area residents were given the rating of a 5. “The improved rating is a direct result of the unification of volunteer and career fire service under Wakulla County Fire Rescue, which was ratified earlier this year. When the unification was executed many operational changes were implemented such as a comprehensive training program, consolidated record keeping, and a complete restructure of the organization that streamlined the chain of command and has contributed to a better functioning department. All of these changes have contributed to a very high quality response from the members of Wakulla County Fire Rescue both in emergency operations and day to day operations,” said Louis Lamarche, Fire Chief.
By achieving a lower ISO classification, many residents and business owners outside of Crawfordville could see a savings on their insurance. The last ISO reclassification was done in Fiscal Year 2010, when Wakulla County Fire Rescue had ratings per district ranging from a 5 in Crawfordville to a 7 or higher in other areas. The improved ISO Class 5/5x status for the entire County will be effective January 1, 2018. After this date would be the time to contact your insurance provider to see if your residence or business qualifies for a rate reduction.
The PPC survey evaluates all aspects of the department’s fire rescue services, as well as the water supply services provided by the County, on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the highest. ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. In fact, most U.S. insurers use PPC information as part of their decision-making process when deciding what business to write, coverages to offer or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance. With the recent increase in the MSBU, Wakulla County Fire Rescue will be able to continue efforts to increase the fire suppression delivery system in our County.
