Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: ISLAND VIEW PARK-SOUTH
Location Id: FLR10RJ20
Location Name: Island View Park - South
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR10RJ20-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: MASHES SANDS PARK
Location Id: 327396
Location Name: MASHES SANDS PUBLIC BOAT RAMP
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 327396-007
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: RICHARDSON DOCK
Location Id: 357659
Location Name: SHIRLEY ANN RICHARDSON
County: Franklin
Application Number: 357659-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300