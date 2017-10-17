Gov. Scott Appoints Three to Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced one reappointment and two appointments to the Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council.
William Snyder, 65, of Stuart, currently serves as the Sheriff of Martin County and received his bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University. Sheriff Snyder is reappointed for a term beginning October 16, 2017, and ending on June 30, 2019.
A.J. “Tony” Smith, 58, of Apalachicola, currently serves as the Sheriff of Franklin County and received his bachelor’s degree from Barry University. Sheriff Smith succeeds retired Sheriff Ben Johnson and is appointed for a term beginning October 16, 2017, and ending on June 30, 2019.
Robert Hicks, 47, of Leesburg, is the Chief of Police at the City of Leesburg Police Department. He received his bachelor’s degree from Warner University and his master’s degree from Columbia Southern University. Chief Hicks succeeds Chief Jeffrey Chudnow and is appointed for a term beginning October 16, 2017, and ending on June 30, 2019.
