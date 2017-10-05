Franklin County now owns 6 lots at Alligator Point.
The County recently acquired lots 1 through 6 of the Southwest Cape Subdivision from Capital City Bank.
Alan Pierce said the county closed on the lots on September 21st of this year after over a decade of litigation with the bank.
Alan added that no county funds were used to buy the lots – they were purchased using money from a hazard mitigation grant.
As part of the terms for using the grant money for the land acquisition, the county will now have to remove the road debris and rubble from the lots and debris from the shoreline in front of it that was left by Hurricane Hermine.
The lots will be left as open space.
