Wine Not Visit Mexico Beach this Fall?

|
|One of the big fund-raisers for the July 4th Best Blast on the Beach is our Art and Wine Festival, taking place this month. The event, which is put on by a great group of volunteers, is a spectacular festival that you will want to attend. Artists from all over will be setting up booths on the grounds of the Driftwood Inn on Saturday, Oct. 14. This juried show will award a best in show as well as first and second places in each category. Live music and heavy hors d’oeuvres are included in your admission, as is one complimentary glass of wine served in the annual souvenir wine glass. Festival gates will open at 2 p.m. and the entrance fee is only $20 per person. Along with art, food, and music, there will be raffles as well as both a live and a silent auction. This year, wood turner Bobby Pollock has donated a set of wooden salad bowls that are being raffled off. Tickets for these beautiful bowls are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center; all proceeds go to the Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. Along with the raffle are the live and silent auctions, where festivalgoers can bid on one-of-a-kind art pieces donated by featured artists, fishing charters, gift baskets, a football autographed by University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, and other great pieces. Make plans today to join us for a delightful afternoon in Mexico Beach!
|
|AND THE
WINNER IS...
|Last month we had a gift certificate to Caribbean Coffee up for grabs and the winner was Kay O'Brien from Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Congratulations, Kay!
This month we’re giving away a gift certificate to White Sands Salon & Boutique, a full-service salon and boutique that caters to walk-ins, special occasions, wedding parties, and more. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|PHOTO CONTEST WINNERS
|The 2017 Mexico Beach Photography Contest received over 250 photographs for this year’s contest. We would like to thank everyone who participated. The winning photographs will be on display in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center as well as online at mexicobeach.com. Again, thank you all for participating and entering. We hope you will continue to capture Mexico Beach through your “eyes” and enter next year!
Around Mexico Beach
1st Place: Ron Rudolph - Port St. Joe, FL
2nd Place: Cyndi Lanier - Mexico Beach, FL
3rd Place: Lucy Green - Mexico Beach, FL
Sunrise & Sunset
1st Place: Lenny Balogh - Hixson, TN
2nd Place: Janis Kartman - Arkansaw, WI
3rd Place: Gloria Sanchez - Mexico Beach, FL
The Beaches
1st Place: Tammy Stanford - Eufaula, AL
2nd Place: Gloria Sanchez - Mexico Beach, FL
3rd Place: Ginger Kirk - Woodstock, GA
Fishing & Boating
1st Place: Bill Fauth - Mexico Beach, FL
2nd Place: B. J. Lanich - Wausaukee, WI
3rd Place: Tammy Stanford - Eufaula, AL
People
1st Place: Leslie Kobs - Leesburg, GA
2nd Place: Kasey Rozek - Marietta, GA
3rd Place: Cathy Cheatham - Palmetto, GA
Flora & Animal Life
1st Place: Bill Fauth - Mexico Beach, FL
2nd Place: Lucy Green - Mexico Beach, FL
3rd Place: Lisa Gaines - Richmond Hill, GA
|This month we are happy to introduce you to a few couples who came to Mexico Beach to say those special “I do’s." For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
KYLE & KIMMYKyle and Kimmy came to our beautiful beaches to say their vows. They traveled all the way from Cumming, Georgia, and enjoyed a sunny ceremony as the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Kyle and Kimmy!
DICKEY & CINDYDickey and Cindy are locals who had family from Oklahoma come join them. They had a romantic sunset wedding on the beach. Congratulations, Dickey and Cindy!
JIMMY & TANYAJimmy and Tanya, who both enjoy hunting, tied their love for each other along with their favorite pastime into their wedding. They had a lovely ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Congratulations, Jimmy and Tanya!
|
|Farmer’s & Craft Market
|October 14
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
|
|
|Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival
|October 19–22
|Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, and Indian Pass will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from Nashville. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling. In addition, guests can count on several new faces at this year’s “Blast.” All of the artists really enjoy playing at the various venues over the long weekend, from the VIP sponsor/artist welcome reception on the beach Thursday night to the grand finale on Sunday afternoon at the world-famous Indian Pass Raw Bar. It is a weekend not to be missed.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Turkey Trot
|November 23
|Join in the fun on Thanksgiving morning for the annual Mexico Beach Turkey Trot! Walk or run off your Thanksgiving feast beforehand. This 5K fun run is a great way to get the entire family ready for the day of feasting and fellowship. The race will be a non-official race with a race timing clock that will allow each runner to capture their race time. This is not a chipped timing event. The entry fee is $25 per person and each participant is guaranteed to receive a T-shirt if registered before November 13. Registration is now open at mexicobeach.com!
|
|
|Mexico Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
|December 3
|It’s Christmastime at the Beach! The Mexico Beach Community Development Council and the City of Mexico Beach invite you to participate in the lighting of the Christmas tree at Sunset Park on Sunday, December 3, starting at 6:00 p.m. (CST). Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the arrival of Santa on the Mexico Beach fire truck. Enjoy complimentary refreshments while your child visits with Santa. Don’t forget to bring your camera so you can take your child’s picture with Santa!
|
|
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|This month we've decided to feature a great twist on tacos. This recipe can be used for football gatherings, Sunday afternoon cookouts, or simple weeknight dinners. Our recipe is presented by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association and you can find their newest cookbook at www.MBARA.org.
|FROGMORE STEW
INGREDIENTS
|10 pounds large shrimp
5 ears of corn
3 pounds Hillshire Farm smoked sausage
New potatoes (if desired)
3 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons Zatarain's liquid crab boil
2 tablespoons black pepper
Baja sauce
|DIRECTIONS
|Bring water, crab boil, salt, pepper, and potatoes to a boil. Taste to see if slight burning occurs in throat; if not, add more pepper until it does! Add cut-up sausage, boil again for 30 minutes. Add ears of corn and boil 15–20 minutes more. Add shrimp during the last three minutes of boiling time, maximum (do not overcook shrimp); do not start timing shrimp until they have reached a boil. Drain water off as soon as three minutes are up. Serve hot and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|“GETTING OLD”
Getting old is an adventure. Here are a few hints that you might be on your way:
Everybody whispers!
You start using 4-letter words like “what?” or “when?”
You miss the days when everything worked with just an On/Off switch.
Your kids are becoming you, but your grandchildren are perfect!
You forget names, but it’s OK. Some people you know forgot they know you.
You notice everything they sell in stores is “sleeveless.”
Freckles are now liver spots.
You sleep great in a lounge chair.
You realize you’re never going to be good at golf.
|