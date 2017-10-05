(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
For immediate release: Oct. 5, 2017
Media contact: Bekah Nelson, 850-265-3676
Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in October
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in eight counties in October (list follows).
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Bay County
Oct. 28 (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT)
Bay County Shooting Range
10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach
Calhoun County
Oct. 14 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
Calhoun Correctional Institution
19562 SE Institution Drive #1 in Blountstown
Franklin County
Oct. 7 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility
270 State Road 65 in Eastpoint
Gadsden County
Oct. 7 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
Talon Range
550 Commerce Blvd. in Midway
Jefferson County
Oct. 21 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)
Old Fields Plantation
396 Booth Lane in Monticello
Liberty County
Oct. 21 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
Woodmen of the World Camp
22459 NE Woodmen of the World Road in Hosford
Wakulla County
Oct. 14 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
St. Marks, FL 32355
Washington County
Oct. 14 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)
Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports
2131 Clayton Road in Chipley
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.
