The Franklin County Nutrition Association Backpack Buddies program is looking for sponsors.
The backpack buddies program is a program in the local school system that gives needy student with an economic hardship a backpack every Friday filled with nutritious food & snacks for the weekend.
The backpacks are returned each Monday and restocked for the next Friday.
Children are selected based on teacher recommendations, administrative recommendations, and verified economical hardship.
Local support is critical to the success of the program.
The tax deductible cost for one child is just $7.50 a week, $30 a month or $360 a year.
That is less than $1 per meal and covers 8 breakfasts, 8 lunches, 8 dinners, and 8 snacks every month.
To find out more or to help sponsor a child in the program you can contact the Franklin County School Nutrition Program at 850-670-2832.
