FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report October 13 through October 19, 2017

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
October 13, 2017 through October 19, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
BAY COUNTY
During a seafood dealer inspection at a fish house, Officers Basford and Wicker discovered that the freshwater fish dealer license was expired. The business had a striped bass and frog legs displayed for sale, both freshwater species. Also displayed for sale were a red grouper and a porgy that were not fit for consumption. Appropriate citations were issued to the owner.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Pifer was on patrol at the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier and made separate cases for over the bag limit of red drum, two undersized Spanish mackerel and an undersized pompano. Three subjects were issued notices to appear for the violations.
Officers Nichols and Jarvis responded to two different communities regarding complaints of bears getting in garbage. Both officers contacted the homeowners. Officer Nichols observed two garbage cans that were knocked over with the contents spread out on the lawn. Both cans were modified with latches to secure the lids, but the latches were not used. Three homeowners were educated about the importance of securing their garbage cans and were issued non-compliance notification letters.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Maltais presented the laws and ethics portion of the Hunter Education program on Saturdaywith 39 students in attendance. One student attended the course to meet the requirements for the Florida Concealed Carry Weapon Permit.
http://live.oysterradio.com/