Make your garbage can bear resistant. Get the tools you need at Carrabelle City Hall

Black Bears get active this time of year as they fatten up for winter.
Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz said several bears have been trapped in our area and relocated over the past few days and a bear cub was hit by a vehicle last night on Hwy 67.
Making garbage cans bear proof is one the most effective way to reduce conflicts with bears.
If you would like to pick up the latches you need to make your garbage can bear resistant, they are available at Carrabelle City Hal.
The latches are free.
They are relatively easy to install, and can be used on WastePro garbage cans.
