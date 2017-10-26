Thursday, October 26, 2017
Gulf Coast State College is hosting a Free Application Week this week for high school seniors planning to attend the college.
Throughout the week, students can meet with their Gulf Coast State College Navigator to submit their college application free of charge.
The Navigators work in Bay, Gulf and Franklin county public high schools to help prepare students for their college careers.
Students are encouraged to meet for one-on-one assistance with advising, federal student aid and scholarships.
They also work with students to explore career interests and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Homeschooled students and students attending schools without a Navigator can submit their application free of charge by contacting Gulf Coast State College's Welcome Center at 747.3204.
