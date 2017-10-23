FWC to hold Goliath Grouper workshop in Tallahassee this Wednesday

The State of Florida is considering allowing a limited fishing season for Goliath Grouper.
Right now you can only catch-and-release Goliath groupers, but that could change.
One idea is to start an annual lottery for 100 permits to catch a single Goliath grouper per person, with fees of up to $300 per permit going to Goliath grouper research.
If a season is approved it would be the first time is almost 30 years Florida fishermen could target Goliath grouper - The fish can get up to 800 pounds and 8 feet long.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding workshops around the state to get public input.
There was one held in Carrabelle in August.
If you were unable to attend the workshop, another will be held in Tallahassee at 6 PM on October the 25th at the FWC building in Tallahassee.
