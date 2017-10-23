Franklin County among lowest in Florida in September

Local unemployment took a big drop between August and September.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.9 percent last month, down from 3.5 percent the month before.
139 people were looking for work in Franklin County in September, down from 168 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 38 people.
Only 2 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin county's last month.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 2.9 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.5 percent.
