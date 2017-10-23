Volunteers Needed for Vegetation Surveys - Florida Panhandle

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Volunteers are needed to assist with vegetation monitoring activities on Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve, and Torreya State Park in the Florida panhandle. It is preferred that participants commit to volunteering for the entire survey period. Volunteers will assist an FWC biologist hired to perform the post-restoration monitoring on selected sites in support of the Multistate Sandhills Ecological Restoration Project Phase 3. This project is a collaborative wildlife habitat restoration effort between the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina, which is supported by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s State Wildlife Grant Program and funding from various conservation partners.
Volunteer Requirements:
Survey Period:
Contact for biologist conducting surveys: Annie Schmidt, monotropa@aol.com, 813-334-7379.
Contact for FWC supervisor of project: Heather.Hitt@myfwc.com, 772-469-4267.