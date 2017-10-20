Don't mistake bath salts for candy this Halloween!

During the early morning hours of Wednesday October 18th, the FCSO attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued into a high speed chase. Once the vehicle was stopped, the officers encountered a glass mason jar under the drivers seat containing a multi-colored, crystal-like substance. The substance tested positive for MDPV (Bath Salts) with a weight of 80.1 grams.
The following day, Thursday October 19th, the FCSO confiscated a second multi-colored, crystal-like substance that was in a foil type bag. The two are unrelated incidents.
Sheriff "AJ" Smith is very concerned about the recent findings and the upcoming Halloween events for our community. The youth are top priority at this time and we would like to encourage all parents to speak with their children about this drug. Please be extra precautionary by looking thoroughly through candy and making sure each is wrapped as well as sealed properly. As you can see in the pictures, "Bath Salts" could be easily confused with candy. It is best practice to not accept anything that is not completely sealed or a well known type of candy.
The FCSO also recommends that the following website, teens.drugabuse.gov be reviewed for further information about the drug, "Bath Salts."
