Friday, October 20, 2017
Red tide found in low concentrations in 3 locations on Franklin County
Red tide was found in background concentrations in three water samples taken from Franklin County this week – two of the positive samples were found near shore.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, one positive sample was found in the Gulf about 26 miles south of Dog Island, whle two other positive samples were found near shore at Crooked River Road and Royal Tern Way on the eastern end of the county.
This is the fifth time red tide has been seen in small concenrations in Franklin County waters this year.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The find out more about red tide andto see a map of the positive sample locations, visit the Florida Red Tide website at myfwc.com.
http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
