There is a precautionary boil water notice in effect for Eastpoint until further notice.
All water customers of the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District should bring any water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth to a rolling boil for one minute.
The boil water notice as issued Thursday afternoon after a water main break was detected on 1st street.
During the repairs the water pressure dropped substantially.
Any time water pressure falls to a certain point it requires a boil water notice until the water can be tested for bacteria.
Eastpoint Water and sewer said it will take water samples today and tomorrow in the hopes the precautionary bol water notice can be lifted this weekend.
If you have any questions, you call the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District at 670-8177.
