Wakulla County Commissioner re-appointed to FAC Board of Directors

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas was recently re-appointed to serve another term on the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors.
This is his third appointment to the Board; he will fill one of six At Large seats on the Board.
The Florida Association of Counties lobbies the state legislature, the governor and Cabinet, various state agencies, commissions, and the courts representing the interests of Florida counties.
It is made up of all 67 Florida counties represented by 377 county commissioners.
Franklin County is represented by county commissioner Cheryl Sanders.
