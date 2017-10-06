Program about solar power co-op this Saturday in Carrabelle

If you have an interest in adopting solar power for your home or business, there is a program starting in franklin County that could help you get the technical support you need as well as help you save a lot of money.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project provides homeowners with information and technical support, and puts out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
Bidding as a group, the Co-Op receives discounts of up to 20 percent on panels and installation costs.
Systems also qualify for a 30% Federal tax credit.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project is now taking names to gauge the level of interest in our area.
If they can find 30 or 40 people who are interested, the Co-Op could begin work this fall.
There is no obligation, so if you would like to learn more, contact local volunteer organizer Kevin Begos at kevinb109@gmail.com
Kevin will also give a free presentation about the program this Saturday in Carrabelle.
The presentation will be held at 2PM at the Belle at 408 Marine Street.
For more information on the program go on-line to http://www.flsun.org/
