Bay scallop season in Gulf County ends on Sunday

The Gulf County bay scallop season ends this weekend.
Sunday is the last day you can legally harvest bay scallops in state waters extending from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
This was a very short scallop season – only 16 days.
The bay scallop season was cut short after a Pseudo-nitzschia bloom was found in the St. Joe Bay in July.
The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
And remember, the 21st annual scallop festival is also being held this weekend in Port St. Joe.
The two day event will be held Friday and Saturday at George Core Park.
For a full event and musician line-up go on-line to www.scallopfestfl.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/