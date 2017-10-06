BEACH WATER ADVISORY ISSUED IN GULF COUNTY

Port St. Joe, Fla.—
A swimming advisory has been issued for the Sweet Water Shores – Indian Pass sampling location along Gulf County’s Coastline after testing indicated bacteria levels exceeded the acceptable baseline for state requirements.
A swimming advisory will remain in effect for this area until further notice.
No other sampling location is under a swimming advisory at this time.
Routine testing will continue.
For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County at 850-227-1276 x 7033.
