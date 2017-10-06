Visitation Cancelled in Florida Panhandle in Response to Tropical Storm Nate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced the cancellation of weekend visitation at all institutions in Region 1 for Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8 in response to Tropical Storm Nate.
In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of staff, inmate and public safety, visitation is cancelled in the Florida Panhandle. This cancellation includes all major institutions, work camps, work release centers and annex facilities.
FDC looks forward to resuming normal visitation as soon as possible.
For the list of impacted facilities, visit: www.dc.state.fl.us/facilities/
region1/index.html.
