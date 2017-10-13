Red tide found in background concentrations in Franklin County

The Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was present at background to low concentrations over the past week.
One
sample from Northwest Florida (Franklin County) contained background
concentrations of K.
brevis.
This
information, including maps and reports with additional details, is
also available on the FWRI
Red Tide website.
The website also provides links to additional
information related
to the topic of Florida red tide including satellite imagery,
experimental red tide forecasts, shellfish harvesting areas, the FWC
Fish Kill Hotline, the Florida Poison Information Center (to report
human health effects related to exposure to red tide), and other
wildlife related hotlines.
To
learn more about various organisms that have been known to cause
algal blooms in Florida waters, see the FWRI Red Tide Flickr page.
Archived status maps can also be found on Flickr.
The
FWRI HAB group in conjunction with Mote Marine Laboratory now have
a facebook page.
Please like
our page and
learn interesting facts concerning red tide and other harmful algal
blooms in Florida.
