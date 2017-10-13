Tire amnesty day at the Franklin County landfill on Saturday

If you have old car or truck tires on your property that are just taking up space and providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes, you'll be able to get rid of them next month.
The Franklin County landfill has received a grant that will allow them to accept up to 8 tires per household free of charge.
They plan to allow people to bring the tires to the landfill during the next amnesty day which is scheduled for October the 14th.
The tire amnesty is for local homeowners only – you will have to bring proof that you live in Franklin County to take part.
It is only for homeowners – businesses will not be allowed to dispose of tires for free.
