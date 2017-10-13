If you own an exotic pet like a big snake and you’ve been wondering how to get rid of it legally before it gets any bigger – you’re in luck as long as you can make it to Fort Walton Beach on Saturday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park are holding an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day event on Saturday at the park in Fort Walton Beach.
People can surrender their exotic pets at the event without penalty or cost, whether they are being kept legally or illegally.
Surrendered exotic pets will be given a health exam by a veterinarian before being made available for adoption that same day to pre-registered, experienced individuals who are capable of caring for them.
This event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central time in front of Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.
And you might want to stop by even if you don’t have an exotic pet.
There will be live animals on display, and experts from the FWC and other organizations will be onsite with information about caring for exotic pets and the dangers of invasive species in Florida.
