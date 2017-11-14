Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A New Research Building for the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory
CAPITAL CAMPAIGN
Discovery Hall - Be Part of FSUCML's Future
DISCOVERY HALL IS THE CENTERPIECE FOR
INCREASING THE RESEARCH CAPACITY AND BROADENING THE TRANSDISCIPLINARY NATURE OF RESEARCH THAT IS
CENTRAL TO THE LABORATORY'S MISSION.
BE PART OF THE ACTION. HELP MAKE DISCOVERY HALL A REALITY.
Blendi
The Coastal & Marine Laboratory -- as the marine laboratory for Florida State University -- provides a physical and intellectual place for people to connect with the ocean while learning to understand, appreciate, and support scientific endeavors that protect and sustain natural systems and the services they provide.
The nature of the research being conducted at the laboratory now and envisioned for the future has advanced over time beyond the capabilities of our current complex. Discovery Hall represents an investment in the laboratory's future that is long overdue, paving the way for us to make waves in science.