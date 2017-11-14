Commercial gray triggerfish season ends Saturday

The Commercial Harvest of Gray Triggerfish in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Will Close on Saturday.
The closure is required because the 2017 commercial quota of 61 thousand pounds is expected to be reached this week.
The commercial harvest will close in federal waters at 12:01 am on November 18th and will remain closed until 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1st.
The closure is necessary to protect the gray triggerfish resource which is considered overfished meaning the population is too low.
During the closure commercial fishermen cannot catch or sell gray triggerfish.
