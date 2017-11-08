A Thanksgiving to Remember in Mexico Beach!

|The all-American holiday spells out some good meanings we hope you enjoy.
T – For time to be together, turkey, talk, and tangy weather
H – For harvest stored away, home, hearth, and holiday
A – For autumn’s frosty art and abundance in the heart
N – For neighbors, and November, nice things, new things to remember
K – For kitchen, kettles, and kin expected soon
S – For sizzles, sights, and sounds, and something special that abounds
That spells THANKS—for joy in living and a jolly good Thanksgiving. We hope you all enjoy this time of year and reflect on why we are all so thankful.
If you missed our annual Art and Wine Festival back in October, you missed a great one! We had beautiful weather and a very good turnout. Everyone will see the results of our efforts on the 4th of July, when Special Events for Mexico Beach sponsors the Best Blast on the Beach. We offer a big “thank you” to our volunteers and attendees for their support.
|
|PETE AND ELIZABETH
|This month we would like to introduce you to Pete and Elizabeth, who came from Chattanooga, Tennessee. They ventured down to say their vows on our white sandy shoreline; it was a romantic setting and a memorable wedding. Congratulations, Pete and Elizabeth!
|
|FARMER’S & CRAFT MARKET
|November 11
|Don’t forget our produce and craft market, which takes place each month. Come spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CST). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
|
|
|MEXICO BEACH TURKEY TROT
|November 23
|It’s time to burn a few calories before that unforgettable Thanksgiving dinner. On Thursday, November 23, we will have our fourth annual 5K Turkey Trot, an event that is fun for everyone. If you don’t want to run, you can walk the race and enjoy spending Thanksgiving Day morning in Mexico Beach. Registration is now open; more details can be found at mexicobeach.com.
|
|
|MEXICO BEACH CHRISTMAS TREE
LIGHTING CEREMONY
|December 3
|What could be more fun than a visit from Santa? Well, it’s Christmastime at the beach and everyone is invited to our annual Christmas Tree Lighting, which will include a visit from the jolly man himself! You are invited to enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree at Sunset Park on Sunday, December 3, starting at 6:00 p.m. (CST). There will be carols sung, light refreshments, a golf cart parade, and Santa arriving on a fire truck. Don’t forget to bring your camera so you can take your picture with Santa!
|
|
|SNOWBIRD BILOXI TRIP
|December 18–19
|Are you feeling lucky? If so, we can help! We’re heading to Biloxi and you bet our bus trips are fun. This overnight trip will depart on December 18 at 6:00 a.m. and will head to Biloxi, making its first stop at the IP Casino, where you will receive free play money. After that, it’s over to the Scarlet Pearl to check into your rooms and enjoy the rest of the day playing and exploring. The bus will depart the next day and head back home after making a stop at the Beau Rivage, where more free play money is received. The cost is $100 per person (double occupancy) or $130 per person (single occupancy) and includes transportation, room, free play, and meal credit. The deadline to sign up is December 1, and space is limited. Call the Mexico Beach Welcome Center at (888) 723-2546 for more information or to sign up.
|
|
|CELEBRATE TWICE
|December 31, 2017–January 1, 2018
|Once again, Mexico Beach is getting ready to bring in the New Year—twice! Complimentary shuttle buses will transport New Year’s Eve patrons to area hot spots from Mexico Beach to Port St. Joe, and places in between. Enjoy the beach, enjoy the celebration, and don’t worry about the driving. There will be two fireworks shows: one in Port St. Joe at 10 p.m. (EST) and one in Mexico Beach at midnight (CST). Come celebrate the New Year—twice—at the beach!
|
|
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|We are busy during the holidays and this recipe is easy, doesn’t take much time to make, and is delicious!
Our recipe is presented by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association and you can find their newest cookbook at MBARA.org.
|SEAFOOD CASSEROLE
INGREDIENTS
|1 cup shrimp, tuna, or lobster
4–5 ounces of macaroni
1 cup grated Swiss, American, or Velveeta cheese
1 can condensed soup (shrimp, celery, or mushroom)
½ cup milk (or white wine, if you prefer)
½ cup mayonnaise
|DIRECTIONS
|Cook macaroni according to directions and then mix seafood in with macaroni. Combine mayonnaise, milk (or wine), soup, and cheese, and stir into the macaroni. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|TRIVIA
We are going to share some useful trivia with you this month!
The name Jeep came from the abbreviation used in the Army for the “General Purpose” vehicle, GP.
In the English language, there are no rhymes for month, orange, silver, or purple.
“Dreamt” is the only English word that ends in the letters “mt.”
A duck’s quack does echo, despite rumors to the contrary.
Pinocchio is Italian for pine eye. Pino is the Italian word for “pine” and occhio means “eye.”
Blueberry jelly beans were made especially for Ronald Reagan.
Checkmate comes from the Persian phrase shah mat, which means the king is dead.
Only two families have produced a father and a son who were both US presidents: the Adams and the Bush families.
Two-thirds of the world’s eggplants are grown in New Jersey.
All the clocks in the movie Pulp Fiction are stuck on 4:20.
Tigers have striped skin, not just striped fur.
Al Capone’s business card said he was a used furniture dealer.
When the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers play football at home, the stadium becomes the state’s third-largest city.
|