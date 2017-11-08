The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will offer an estuary class on Thursday and are taking registrations now.
The workshop will cover the role that estuaries play and discuss why they are so vital to the nation's economy.
Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up the estuary and how the rive rand bay are connected.
There will be some class time and then participants will take a trip on the research vessel the Henry Lee for an up-close tour of the bay's various habitats.
The class will be held at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint from noon till 4.
It does cost 25 dollars per person.
To register call Emily Jackson at 670-7743.
You can also e-mail her at emily.a.jackson@dep.state.fl.us.
