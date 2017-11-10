Alligator Point Road repairs could begin in mid to late 2018

It could be summer or later before repair work begins on Alligator Point Road.
Alligator Point Road is the main road into Alligator Point – About 800 feet of the road was destroyed during Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
The county is now in the process of repairing the road, but because the work will be funded by FEMA, the process to begin repairs is involved and time consuming.
As proposed, the project will include rebuilding the road in its current location and then armoring the road with vertical sheet pile on the water side with rocks in front of the sheet pile.
Consultants for the project recently completed the required Environmental Assessment for the job.
The public now has 30 days to review and comment on the Environmental Assessment; it's available on-line in case you would like to see it
It will likely be early next year before the final assessment is approved and issued and then the county will have to get a state permit for the road project which could also be time consuming.
Because of the location of the road, sea turtle nesting season could also get in the way of construction.
Alan Pierce said it could be next summer or or even after the next hurricane season before road construction begins.
https://www.fema.gov/th/media-library/assets/documents/132540
http://live.oysterradio.com/