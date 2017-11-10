Plenty of local projects in DOT 5 Year plan

Franklin County Commissioners got a look at the Department of Transportation 5 year work plan this week.
The work plan spells out the projects that the Department will have already started or hopes to have funded between 2018 and 2022.
There are a number of projects scheduled for Franklin County including about 8 million dollars for improvements to the Apalachicola Northern Railroad.
There are also about 10 projects for work at the Apalachicola Airport.
The state has about 400,000 thousand dollars set aside for road paving in Carrabelle, and about 3.6 million dollars to repave County Road 30-A from 13 Mile to Highway 98.
That work is scheduled to begin in 2022.
There is about 4 millions budgeted to repave County Road 67 in Carrabelle from Highway 98 to Cricket Creek Bridge and put a sidewalk there.
There are also plans for a bike path for Alligator Point and another from St. George Island to Highway 98 in Eastpoint.
There are also plans to expand the bike path from Carrabelle Beach to River Road and to extend the bike path on North Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint.
DOT also plans to repair a number of bridges in the county over the next 5 years including Yent Bayou Bridge, Carrabelle Bridge and Graham Creek Bridge.
You can see the full 5 year work plan for any county in Florida at the Department of Transportation website.
http://www2.dot.state.fl.us/fmsupportapps/workprogram/workprogram.aspx
