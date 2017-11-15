Concealed weapon class this Saturday in Carrabelle

There will be a concealed weapons class this Saturday in Carrabelle.
The class will start at 8 o'clock Saturday morning at City Hall.
If you would like to take part, it does cost 50 dollars per person and space is limited so call 697-2339 to reserve your spot.
And remember, Franklin County residents can now apply for and renew their concealed weapons license in-person without leaving the county.
To apply for or renew your concealed weapons license go to the County's Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office there is authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
Consumers can still apply for or renew a concealed weapon license through the mail mail or at one of the department’s eight regional offices around the state.
There are currently more than 1.8 million concealed weapon licenses approved in the state of Florida.
